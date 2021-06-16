Northbound lanes on Hobbs Island Road to temporarily close on Wednesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities will temporarily close the northbound lanes on Hobbs Road this morning.

HU says the northbound lane between Hegia Burrow Road and Harbor Road will close for gas line maintenance. Lanes are expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to HU. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

If alternate routes are unavailable, HU says motorists should prepare for traffic delays.

