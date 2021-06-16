Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Northbound lanes on Hobbs Island Road to temporarily close on Wednesday morning

Source: WAFF
Source: WAFF(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities will temporarily close the northbound lanes on Hobbs Road this morning.

HU says the northbound lane between Hegia Burrow Road and Harbor Road will close for gas line maintenance. Lanes are expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to HU. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

If alternate routes are unavailable, HU says motorists should prepare for traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police: Man killed following incident at Huntsville hotel
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
First responders on the scene of an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Police arrested, charged Aimee Hill following an apartment burglary
Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence

Latest News

Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Signs missing along Flint River
Locator signs missing, vandalized on Flint River
WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today
Mild afternoon
Lower humidity with more sunshine, warmth the rest of the week