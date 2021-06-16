Lower humidity with more sunshine, warmth the rest of the week

Happy Wednesday! This morning might have a bit of a chill for some of you!

We are waking up to some comfortable temperatures this morning with the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley! This is all due to the lower humidity that pushed in on Tuesday and will lead to a great afternoon today. Highs today still are likely to reach the mid-80s, but it won’t feel as sticky. The wind today will also help tamp down humidity at 10 to 20 mph from the north. Tonight looks to cool as well with overnight temps back into the low 60s.

As we move into the rest of the week, we will start to see humidity make a comeback,, especially Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures stay in the 80s on Thursday before making a jump back into the 90s by Friday. From there, the weekend is in flux a bit with the threat of some storms moving in by Saturday evening. These are looking like they could be coming from a potential Tropical Storm out of the Gulf. Right now, there is too much inconsistency to be certain, but it does look like Sunday could bring us some periods of heavy rainfall before the system moves out early next week.

