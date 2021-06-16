Investigation underway for potential sewage leak into Shoals Creek

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A typically clear Lauderdale County creek is currently covered in a thick, green sludge.

People who live nearby believe a sewage leak may be to blame.

What’s in the water? That is the number one question that community members in St. Florian are asking.

Resident, Ralph Richey, said since Saturday, he and other neighbors have noticed a green film sitting on the water in Shoals Creek.

“If you have a family and you’re living on the creek, you want to get out on the water and there’s no way that someone would let their kids, they wouldn’t get out in it. They wouldn’t let their kids or their dogs get out in this water because it’s just nasty,” said Richey.

He’s concerned a nearby sewage spill is overflowing into the creek.

“There’s a smell to it and there’s trash and it’s changed the coloration of the water that usually flows through here,” said Richey.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health confirm a nearby pump station is leaking sewage and is in need of repair. Management of the nearby mobile home park has been given 72 hours to fix the issue.

However, further testing would be required to confirm that sewage is making its way to the creek. Officials at the State Department of Environmental Management have been notified of the potential contamination.

Richey said no matter the source, he just wants to see clear water.

“I found two dead fish floating near my sea wall and I never find dead fish out here so there’s something out there that’s just not right for fish or people to be in this water,” said Richey.

