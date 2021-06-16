Huntsville City Schools vaccine clinic for students 12 and older

Deals
Huntsville City Schools is hosting a vaccine clinic for students(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Anna Mahan
Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is partnering with Huntsville Hospital to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 and up.

The vaccine clinic is taking place at the Huntsville High School gym located at 2304 Billie Watkins Ave.

First doses will be administered on Thursday, June 24, and second doses on Thursday, July 15. The clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both dates.

“Our goal is for every eligible student who wishes to receive the vaccine to have the ability to do so,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley. “We are grateful to Huntsville Hospital for their support and collaboration in removing barriers for our children.”

School officials say students under the age of 14 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine. Everyone receiving the vaccine must also present a legal form of identification including a driver’s license, passport, non-drivers ID, or a birth certificate. Participants must sign a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine. 

Those who wish to get the vaccine must also register online before they arrive to get their vaccine. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Vaccine doses may be limited, and registration slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

