First responders on the scene of an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion in Decatur Tuesday night.

An explosion happened on Beltline Road NW near Valley Park Drive. As a result, the north end of the Beltline is closed near Highway 20.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a fuel truck was being worked on it when it exploded and caught a nearby building on fire.

Multiple crews with Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene working to control the fire, but emergency responders advise everyone to avoid the area.

WAFF is on the way to the scene to get more information. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, both online and on-air.

***AVOID THE AREA & EXPECT DELAYS*** 300-BLK BELTLINE RD NW NEAR VALLEY PARK DR...THIS IS THE NORTH END OF THE... Posted by Morgan County 911 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

