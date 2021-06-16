Fair Wednesday Afternoon

The 80s are scheduled for your Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will eventually make their way in later this afternoon, but we are looking to stay dry.

Sunny and mild will change to mostly clear and mild as we head into the overnight hours. With lows ranging in the 60s overnight, Thursday morning is looking like a pleasant start.

The rest of your workweek is looking great with a few clouds and rising temperatures. By Friday and Saturday we will be feeling the heat with temperatures near 90.

Going into the weekend rain will build back into the forecast and continue into next week. Your holiday Sunday may be a bit soggy with rain and a few storms.

The extended forecast shows cooler temperatures throughout next week, but at the cost of rain!

