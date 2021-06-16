Chase begins in Tennessee, search continues for man on the run in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man originally wanted in Tennessee is now running from authorities in Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for Anthony Scott May after deputies say he led multiple different law enforcement agencies on a chase.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department (TN) started a pursuit after May’s vehicle Tuesday evening. May eventually crossed the state line into Madison County. That’s when deputies say May wrecked the vehicle near Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market and ran away.

Deputies believe May is in the area and multiple agencies are searching the scene including a state helicopter and search canines.

If caught, May could be facing charges in both Tennessee and Alabama. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

See a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about the chase below:

Earlier this evening Franklin County (Tn) Sheriff’s deputies were involved with a vehicle pursuit that started in the... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

