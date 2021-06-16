Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Chase begins in Tennessee, search continues for man on the run in Madison County

Chase starts in Tennessee, continues in Madison County for man on the run
Chase starts in Tennessee, continues in Madison County for man on the run
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man originally wanted in Tennessee is now running from authorities in Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for Anthony Scott May after deputies say he led multiple different law enforcement agencies on a chase.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department (TN) started a pursuit after May’s vehicle Tuesday evening. May eventually crossed the state line into Madison County. That’s when deputies say May wrecked the vehicle near Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market and ran away.

Deputies believe May is in the area and multiple agencies are searching the scene including a state helicopter and search canines.

If caught, May could be facing charges in both Tennessee and Alabama. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

See a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about the chase below:

Earlier this evening Franklin County (Tn) Sheriff’s deputies were involved with a vehicle pursuit that started in the...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police: Man killed following incident at Huntsville hotel
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing

Latest News

Great stretch of weather through Friday
Great stretch of weather through Friday
Alabama has the second-highest rate of firearm death in the nation, and local activists are...
Gun violence up in 2021; Activists calling on state leaders to make change
WAFF hears from family and friends of Michael Lee Dobbins, one of the men killed in the Mueller...
WAFF hears from family, friends of Michael Lee Dobbins, a man killed in the Mueller shooting
Gun violence increasing in 2021
Gun violence increasing in 2021