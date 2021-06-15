Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Trinity man killed in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday has claimed the life of one man from Trinity.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash involving 58-year-old Timothy Charles Wynn occurred at approximately 5:25 a.m.

ALEA said Wynn was killed when the 2002 Honda Passport he was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Authorities tell WAFF the crash occurred on Lawrence County 87 where Wynn was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family

Latest News

One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution
One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution
Christopher Henderson trial update
Attorneys combing through potential juror questionnaires in Henderson case
Police, fire crews working to rescue elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County
Police, fire crews rescue an elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County
Police arrested, charged Aimee Hill following an apartment burglary
Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence