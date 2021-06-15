Trinity man killed in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday has claimed the life of one man from Trinity.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash involving 58-year-old Timothy Charles Wynn occurred at approximately 5:25 a.m.

ALEA said Wynn was killed when the 2002 Honda Passport he was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Authorities tell WAFF the crash occurred on Lawrence County 87 where Wynn was pronounced deceased at the scene.

