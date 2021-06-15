Deals
Storm damage cleanup continues in Decatur

By Madison Scarpino
Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Extensive damage remains in Decatur following Saturday’s microburst. WAFF Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis says the most difficult thing about microbursts, is forecasting when it’s going to happen.

“The entire storm just collapses and it would be like taking a garden hose and sticking it right into the pavement. When you do that, all that water, it can’t go into the pavement so it all spreads out,” said Brad.

Then, widespread damage happens. Brad estimates the winds were up to 80 miles per hour. Codie Wilhite lives near Point Mallard and had a tree completely uproot in his backyard.

“It was maybe about 10-15 minutes, the wind had finally got up as loud as it could and that’s all you heard, and then about 5 minutes as loud as it got ‘BOOM!’ the whole house shook and I didn’t really know what to think,” said Wilhite.

Cody Michael works with Project Unify, a local disaster relief church group that has been helping clean people’s yards since the microburst hit.

“It’s tough. Insurance helps a lot but there’s things that insurance won’t cover that has to come out of your pocket,” said Michael.

Michael went to a yard with limbs everywhere and offered the free service to the owner.

“He started crying for a second and I was asking him what was wrong and he said he signed a contract for $2,800 and then I got to the next guy and he had four trees down in his yard and he was being charged $28,000,” said Michael.

Project Unify has had buses of people come to volunteer their services.

“Our goal is to teach people about Jesus but, even if they don’t want to hear anything about God, we want to show them what love from God means so, that’s why we go out and freely help people as much as we can,” said Michael.

You can contact Project Unify for help by messaging their Facebook page, emailing projectunify07@gmail.com, or calling Decatur Church of Christ at 256-353-4256.

