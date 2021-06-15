Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists hold annual meeting amid push from right
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses prosecutions related to the Capitol attack during a...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror