Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Police: Man facing life-threatening injuries following incident at Huntsville hotel

Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured at a hotel Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a scene at the Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway NW around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived along with HEMSI, a man was found injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the man or what led to his injuries. However, officials tell WAFF they are searching for a suspect who may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth.
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth

Latest News

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning
Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning
Two Albertville shooting victims receiving treatment
Two Albertville shooting victims receiving treatment
Friend of a Mueller shooting victim speaks out
Friend of a Mueller shooting victim speaks out