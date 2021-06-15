Police: Man facing life-threatening injuries following incident at Huntsville hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured at a hotel Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a scene at the Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway NW around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived along with HEMSI, a man was found injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the man or what led to his injuries. However, officials tell WAFF they are searching for a suspect who may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.