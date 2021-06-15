Deals
Police, fire crews rescue an elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to an elderly man who fell into a bluff in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to Peach Orchard near Priceville where the man fell in a steep bluff. Deputies say multiple fire and rescue crews worked to secure the man.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad reports the man has safely been rescued from the bluff and is doing fine.

