Police, fire crews rescue an elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to an elderly man who fell into a bluff in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to Peach Orchard near Priceville where the man fell in a steep bluff. Deputies say multiple fire and rescue crews worked to secure the man.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad reports the man has safely been rescued from the bluff and is doing fine.

Multiple agencies have responded to rescue call off of Peach Orchard near Priceville to reports of an elderly gentleman falling down a steep bluff. Multiple Fire & Rescue teams actively working to secure the individual. Use caution in area due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/VLpfbvCMf7 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 15, 2021

