Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was arrested when police responded to a burglary at an apartment in Florence.

FPD said they arrested and charged Aimee Hill with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. Police tell WAFF 48 the incident occurred at an apartment home near Elder Street.

When the victim returned home she found her apartment door unlocked and items missing, according to authorities. The victim also said she located Hill outside the apartment when she noticed she had been robbed.

Officer found Hill on Court Street, where she was arrested. Hill was released from jail on a $15,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.