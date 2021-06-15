Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution

One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution
One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution(One Gen Away)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two non-profit organizations in Huntsville are hosting a food distribution this weekend.

One Gen Away and Downtown Hunstville Inc. will be hosting this event on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be distributed at 426 Dallas Ave.

This is a free event for community members.

For more information contact onegenaway.com or Daelyn Houser at daelyn@onegenaway.com.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family

Latest News

Christopher Henderson trial update
Attorneys combing through potential juror questionnaires in Henderson case
Police, fire crews working to rescue elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County
Police, fire crews rescue an elderly man from a bluff in Morgan County
Police arrested, charged Aimee Hill following an apartment burglary
Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville