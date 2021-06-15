One Gen Away, Downtown Huntsville Inc. hosting food distribution
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two non-profit organizations in Huntsville are hosting a food distribution this weekend.
One Gen Away and Downtown Hunstville Inc. will be hosting this event on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be distributed at 426 Dallas Ave.
This is a free event for community members.
For more information contact onegenaway.com or Daelyn Houser at daelyn@onegenaway.com.
