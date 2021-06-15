More sunshine today with slightly cooler temperatures

Happy Tuesday! We get a little bit of relief today with more to follow all week long!

Looking at cooler temperatures across the board out there today as a cold front is moving through the Valley. The big change with this is the change in humidity which is already apparent. Humidity levels should continue to drop throughout the day today, leading to a much more comfortable afternoon to be outside. Temperatures this afternoon will still be very warm, climbing into the upper 80s in many areas, but without the humidity, it won’t feel as draining. We will also have a breezy north wind helping to cool us down a bit with gusts of 10 to 20 mph. Should see nothing but sunshine all day long!

This beautiful weather will last through the rest of the week with temperatures staying into the mid-80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity should remain low as well which will lead to some cooler morning temperatures. Both Wednesday and Thursday will lead to morning temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s! We will see plenty of sunshine all week long before humidity and storm chance makes a return for the weekend. The Tropics are starting to heat up as well with multiple areas to watch this week, which may bring us some moisture for the weekend.

