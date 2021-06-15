Great stretch of weather through Friday

Skies will remain clear overnight with a refreshing low temperatures near 60 degrees, fog will not be an issue for Wednesday morning with the dry air and light breeze.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very pleasant with seasonal highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for Friday with increasing clouds and high temps in the low 90s.

We are closely watching a center of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico as it has the potential to strengthen and develop into a tropical system as it moves north over the next several days. If this storms tracks NE it could bring increased chances for rain showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. For now, we will go with scattered shower and storms chances for Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday.

The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:31 PM CDT Sunday night.

