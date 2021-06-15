Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Great stretch of weather through Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will remain clear overnight with a refreshing low temperatures near 60 degrees, fog will not be an issue for Wednesday morning with the dry air and light breeze. 

Wednesday and Thursday will be very pleasant with seasonal highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine.  Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for Friday with increasing clouds and high temps in the low 90s. 

We are closely watching a center of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico as it has the potential to strengthen and develop into a tropical system as it moves north over the next several days.  If this storms tracks NE it could bring increased chances for rain showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.  For now, we will go with scattered shower and storms chances for Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday. 

The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:31 PM CDT Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth.
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth

Latest News

Cooler day today!
More sunshine today with slightly cooler temperatures
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
Cooler day today!
More sunshine today with slightly cooler temperatures
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine