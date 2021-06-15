Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several family members of a 14-year-old boy who died last year are facing indictments on first-degree felony murder charges.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a mother, her son and her six daughters are charged with murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive on the living room floor by Bartlett police and pronounced dead Jan. 7, 2020. The autopsy showed Gray only weighed 60 pounds and died of starvation.

The police also found a 12-year-old girl who was malnourished and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital and treated for moderate malnutrition and bruises and scars on her body, according to the DA’s office.

The family members indicted include the victims’ mother, 36-year-old Terra Wells and their aunts, 30-year-old Tessa Dishmon, 35-year-old, Tamera Dishmon, 30-year-old Amanda Dishmon, 26-year-old Tabitha Sharp and 22-year-old Breanna Wells. The victims’ uncle, 32-year-old Melvin Wells, was also indicted.

The victims’ 60-year-old grandmother, Yvette Charleston, died May 13, prompting the dismissal of her charges.

The other seven are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police: Man killed following incident at Huntsville hotel
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
First responders on the scene of an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Police arrested, charged Aimee Hill following an apartment burglary
Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence

Latest News

Signs missing along Flint River
Locator signs missing, vandalized on Flint River
Mild afternoon
Lower humidity with more sunshine, warmth the rest of the week
Albertville victim's friend reacts to deadly shooting
Albertville victim's friend reacts to deadly shooting
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Signs missing along Flint River
Signs missing along Flint River