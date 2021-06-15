BREAKING: Two employees killed, two injured in Mueller Co. shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by an employee. Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the suspect then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family of those involved.

WAFF will post new details to this story as they are confirmed.

