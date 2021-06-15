Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

BREAKING: Two employees killed, two injured in Mueller Co. shooting

By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by an employee. Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the suspect then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family of those involved.

WAFF will post new details to this story as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family
Decatur City Council declares state of emergency following storms
Decatur City Council declares state of emergency following storms

Latest News

2 killed, 2 hurt in Albertville shooting
2 killed, 2 hurt in Albertville shooting
Police on the scene of incident in Albertville
Police on the scene of incident in Albertville
Cooler day today!
More sunshine today with slightly cooler temperatures
Live from Albertville scene at Mueller Co.
Live from Albertville scene at Mueller Co.