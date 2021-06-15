DeKalb County receives $500,000 COVID relief funding from Cares Act

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Dekalb County leaders are coming up with a unique way to use COVID-19 relief money.

Local officials want a place to keep an overflow of COVID-supplies, plus a dual purpose to help residents take shelter in storms.

DeKalb County is thinking big on how to spend $500,000 thanks to money from the Cares Act.

EMA Director Anthony Clifton said they plan to construct two multi-purpose facilities in Cartersville and Kilpatrick.

“We had a lot of stuff coming in from the state, we had a lot of stuff coming in from private vendors and storage was our main concerns especially when we started ordering way back in March and April, we were pretty much out of storage space,” said Clifton.

Not only will the buildings house extra supplies, but they could also be used as vaccine clinics needed for the future.

Clifton said the buildings will be built to code as FEMA storm shelters.

“All of them are many, many miles from the community shelter so we are using it as a multi-use facility, and we believe that’s the best way to spend those dollars and be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Clifton.

Clifton said the next community leaders will meet to decide where the facilities will be located in the communities and come up with a design.

