Decatur City Council declares state of emergency following Saturday’s storm damage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In a very quick decision, all 5 council members voted to approve a state of emergency following Saturday’s storm in Decatur.

Now, they’re waiting to find out if the cost of the damage meets a certain threshold. Then, they’ll be able to apply for and accept state and federal relief funds.

Extensive wind damage in the city, particularly the Hickory Hills area, means there’s a lot of clean-up to be done.

“Amazingly and thankfully we sustained no known injuries,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

Hickory Hills resident David Nye says this is the first time he has seen storm damage like this

“We went to the basement, I told Cheryl we need to go to the basement, and as soon as the wind died down we came out and looked around and I mean it was a mess, and just something we have to deal with,” said Nye.

Three of Nye’s cars were damaged by the power of the storm.

“It just happened and we’ll deal with it. We’ll clean up the mess and we’ll certainly get a little more sunlight,” said Nye.

Decatur City officials are working to get the city help too.

“There’s absolutely no cost to the city in declaring a state of emergency as it relates to just being able to qualify for funding,” said Bowling

Bowling also says this is a city where neighbors can count on each other.

“It’s a team effort in trying to manage through something of this nature,” said Bowling.

The city is also waiving building permit fees for 90 days for those dealing with damage from the storm.

