Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews in Harvest responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, a two-story residential fire began on the backside of the home and extended into the attic.

The fire occurred around 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Castleton Drive. Crews said they made an aggressive interior attack on the from and back sides. WAFF is told crews were able to stop the fire from extending into the second-story bedrooms. The majority of the second story was recovered.

The family made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported, according to the department’s Facebook page.

