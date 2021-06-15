Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning

Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning
Crews respond to house fire in Harvest early Tuesday morning(Harvest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews in Harvest responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, a two-story residential fire began on the backside of the home and extended into the attic.

The fire occurred around 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Castleton Drive. Crews said they made an aggressive interior attack on the from and back sides. WAFF is told crews were able to stop the fire from extending into the second-story bedrooms. The majority of the second story was recovered.

The family made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family

Latest News

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Two Albertville shooting victims receiving treatment
Two Albertville shooting victims receiving treatment
What we know about Tuesday's Albertville shooting
What we know about Tuesday's Albertville shooting
Suspected Albertville gunman found dead in Guntersville
Suspected Albertville gunman found dead in Guntersville