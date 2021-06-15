City of Rainsville to increase sewer rates for customers

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Rainsville is raising sewer fees for some residents, but officials said it’s a necessary fee.

Officials say the increase in fees will help prevent sewage overflows in the city.

Minimum sewer fees in Rainsville have stayed at $22.00 for the last 16 years. But soon that rate will go up to $26.38 per customer.

Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said it’s a partnership with Section-Dutton Water Board.

“If you use the minimum, it is going to go up very little if you use a lot of water then it will go up a pretty good bit, but it will be tied to your water bill. One of the things I do push is if you have a big water bill make sure you don’t have a big leak somewhere make sure you’re not paying for water that is not being used to your benefit,” said Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt said the money used from the increase will help maintain the Waste Water Treatment Plant

It should help prevent overflows, especially during severe weather.

“If we get 2 to 3 inches of hard rain quick then we will probably have an overflow somewhere we might not if it’s in a real dry spell but a lot of times during the winter season through the spring we have a lot of rain we are going to have a problem with overflow,” said Lingerfelt.

Money from the increase will also help repair manholes in the city.

WAFF is told customers will start receiving letters in the mail this week, notifying them of the rate increase.

