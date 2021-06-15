Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

City of Rainsville to increase sewer rates for customers

By Stefante Randall
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Rainsville is raising sewer fees for some residents, but officials said it’s a necessary fee.

Officials say the increase in fees will help prevent sewage overflows in the city.

Minimum sewer fees in Rainsville have stayed at $22.00 for the last 16 years. But soon that rate will go up to $26.38 per customer.

Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said it’s a partnership with Section-Dutton Water Board.

“If you use the minimum, it is going to go up very little if you use a lot of water then it will go up a pretty good bit, but it will be tied to your water bill. One of the things I do push is if you have a big water bill make sure you don’t have a big leak somewhere make sure you’re not paying for water that is not being used to your benefit,” said Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt said the money used from the increase will help maintain the Waste Water Treatment Plant

It should help prevent overflows, especially during severe weather.

“If we get 2 to 3 inches of hard rain quick then we will probably have an overflow somewhere we might not if it’s in a real dry spell but a lot of times during the winter season through the spring we have a lot of rain we are going to have a problem with overflow,” said Lingerfelt.

Money from the increase will also help repair manholes in the city.

WAFF is told customers will start receiving letters in the mail this week, notifying them of the rate increase.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down

Latest News

DeKalb County is putting COVID-19 relief funds to use
DeKalb County receives $500,000 COVID relief funding from Cares Act
The job fair will be held at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center
Job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center happening Wednesday
The city of Rainsville will soon see an increase in sewer rates
The city of Rainsville will soon see an increase in sewer rates
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine