City of Madison approves contract for new police chief

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s official, the next police chief for the city of Madison is hired.

Johnny Gandy (WAFF)

Monday night the city council approved a $115,000 a year contract for Johnny Gandy.

Gandy was chosen out of dozens of applicants in a nationwide search.

He will come to North Alabama from Virginia Beach, where he served as a captain.

Mayor Paul Finley says it was a very competitive selection process with many qualified applicants.

But ultimately, Gandy’s integrity and experience made him the best choice.

“I think our community is connected and they feel safe. He wants to build off that and make it better. Not only just in Madison, but partnering with our neighbors in Huntsville and Madison County. So many of the areas are taking what’s good and making it better,” Finley said.

Gandy’s first day on the job is July 14.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.