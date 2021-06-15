Big events coming to the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, the doors are open at Huntsville’s biggest concert venue.

June 18th will be the first full capacity event since the start of the pandemic.

WAFF talked with the VBC spokesperson Samantha Nielsen. She says not only are there a lot of events booked, the mask mandate and seating restrictions will be left up entirely to performers.

”The facility as a whole, we are not under CDC guidelines. We are basically at full capacity, we are just leaving it up to the artists and the performers discretion to see if they want to be full capacity or have a limited pod seating event,” said Nielsen.

When you look at the big screen outside of the VBC, you’ll see some familiar faces and entertainers currently booked to put on shows in Huntsville. The list includes Kenny G, Reba McEntire, and Lee Greenwood.

“It’s exciting times right now. Things are opening back up here at the Von Braun Center. You can look at our calendar, we have a ton of events happening. This Friday we’ve got our first full capacity show that were thrilled about it’s at our Mars music Hall. It’s a sold out show with Ashley McBryde,” said Nielsen.

In addition to musical performers, there will also be some other events for your whole family to enjoy in just a couple days.

“Next weekend, we’ve got Monster Jam, we’ve got Baby Shark Live, which are some good family fun events. Right now our calendar is filling back up. It’s been a lot of penciled in events for the last year and a half, but now we’re seeing a lot of events going firm,” said Nielsen.

All of the employees who work at the VBC are excited things are returning to normal with packed venues and packed schedule dates with a lot of options for you and your family.

During the pandemic, the venue lost millions of dollars.

They have applied for almost $6 million worth of grants and they hope to get the money soon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.