Attorneys combing through potential juror questionnaires in Henderson case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury selection is underway for a man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her family.

Christopher Henderson’s defense attorney tells WAFF 48 there will be no court proceedings Tuesday or Wednesday. Attorneys are spending those days combing through the questionnaires potential jurors answered.

WAFF 48 wasn’t allowed in the courtroom on Monday due to social distancing requirements, but we reached out to both the prosecution and defense.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner said 130 potential jurors were brought in and separated into four groups. Gardner said the judge gave preliminary instructions to those potential jurors, who then filled out a lengthy questionnaire

The official questioning of potential jurors is set to happen Thursday and last until next Tuesday. Each group will be questioned on different days, according to Gardner.

Henderson is accused of murdering his pregnant wife named Kristen Henderson, Kristen’s son, her mother, and her one-year-old nephew. Authorities allege he did this with the help of his other wife named Rhonda Carlson.

According to court documents related to Henderson and his pregnant wife, a judge signed a temporary restraining order on July 29, 2019. Documents show Henderson was served on July 30, 2019. In the documents, Kristen alleges in part, “if he’s willing to hit me once, then he might hit me again.” Law enforcement officials allege the murders happened at the beginning of August less than a week after the temporary restraining order.

