Employees at Marshall Space Flight Center return to on-site work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some workers at the Marshall Space Flight Center will return back to on-site work on Monday.

Workers transitioned from Stage 3 to Stage 2 of the NASA Framework for Return to On-Site Work, which means that more work can be authorized to return to the site. However, telework will still be expected for most of our team members, including office workers.

The company urges workers to continue to practice good health and safety measures, both on-site and out in the community. According to the Marshall Center, they have used a methodical, risk-based, and data-driven approach to decide when we can responsibly move to Stage 2.

Marshall Center made the decision to safely have some workers return to work on-site with help from agency leadership, health officials and Team Redstone.

“We are ready,” said NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Director, Jody Singer.

