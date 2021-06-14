Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

U.S. Army celebrates 246th birthday on Monday

June 14 is also Flag Day across the United States
By Tiffany Thompson
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday. It’s a day where many reflect on military members who sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country.

Rhonda Sutton is the Executive Vice President of the Redstone Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army. She said we should honor our service members every day and not just on holidays.

“Our army was actually formed before we signed the Declaration of Independence,” Sutton said. “Our army answers the call for so many things if we have a problem here domestically, or if there’s a national guard need. They are out there.”

She said celebrating this day is supporting our local heroes. A hero like Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Scruggs, who said his journey in the army happened because of his family. Lieutenant Colonel Scruggs had nine older brothers in the military. He describes his career as a bit unusual. He said he was a logistics officer with the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Desert Storm.

”We always had the infantry all the way up front and the supply guys were in the back not too far from the infantry. So we were close enough to support them. When we set up a base inside Iraq we had to defend ourselves,” he said.

Sutton said it’s important to note Monday is not only the Army’s birthday but also Flag Day.

“The flag serves as a monument,” she said. “Our American flag represents our values as a nation. I proudly fly my American flag every day and I hope other people do the same.”

Sutton tells me this year they are celebrating with a cake cutting ceremony at Ditto Landing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out

Latest News

WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Jury selection begins for Christopher Henderson
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family
Hot Hot Hot
Another Sunny, Hot, and Humid day ahead across North Alabama