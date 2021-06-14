Deals
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more susnhine

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mainly clear skies are in the forecast for tonight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s, fog will not be an issue for the morning commute Tuesday as a light north wind should prevent any development. 

A nice pattern change will occur for Tuesday and the middle of the week with sunny skies and no rain chances, highs will be more seasonal in the middle 80s.  Temps will ramp back up for the end of the week with highs near 90 on Friday. 

We will be watching for a possible tropical depression developing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, this forecast is uncertain at this time.  Father’s Day weekend looks a bit more unsettled with scattered rain and storms possible on Saturday and Sunday. 

The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:31 PM CDT Sunday night.

