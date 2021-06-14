Deals
Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering his wife, family

By Tiffany Thompson
Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her family will be in court Monday morning.

Court proceedings for the Christopher Henderson trial will begin with jury selection on June 14.

Henderson is accused of working together with his wife to kill his other wife and her family. Law enforcement officials allege Henderson murdered his wife Kristen who was pregnant at the time, Kristen’s eight-year-old son, her one-year-old nephew, and her mother.

Law enforcement officials allege he did it with the help of Rhonda Carlson who Henderson was married to as well. Authorities allege Henderson, with the help of Carlson, shot and stabbed the victims before setting the house on fire back in August of 2015.

As of Monday, Henderson has pleaded not guilty to 15 capital charges.

