Job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center happening Wednesday

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re searching for a job in Northeast Alabama this story is for you! Northeast Alabama Community College is holding a job fair in DeKalb County this week.

The fair will be on June 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates are asked to come dressed in business professional attire and have their resumes on hand. The event is taking place at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center located on 138 AL Highway 35.

WAFF is told there will be on-site interviews, applications and hires. This event is sponsored by Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber, Rainsville Chamber, Mountain Lakes Chamber, DeKalb County EDA and Jackson County EDA.

This job fair is open for students and adults.

Good luck!

