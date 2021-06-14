Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center happening Wednesday

The job fair will be held at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center
The job fair will be held at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center(Pexels)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re searching for a job in Northeast Alabama this story is for you! Northeast Alabama Community College is holding a job fair in DeKalb County this week.

The fair will be on June 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates are asked to come dressed in business professional attire and have their resumes on hand. The event is taking place at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center located on 138 AL Highway 35.

WAFF is told there will be on-site interviews, applications and hires. This event is sponsored by Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber, Rainsville Chamber, Mountain Lakes Chamber, DeKalb County EDA and Jackson County EDA.

This job fair is open for students and adults.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing

Latest News

The city of Rainsville will soon see an increase in sewer rates
The city of Rainsville will soon see an increase in sewer rates
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine
Pattern chance will lead to less humidity and more sunshine
Decatur City Council declares state of emergency after Saturday's storms
Decatur City Council declares state of emergency after Saturday's storms
Decatur State of Emergency, DeKalb County COVID relief funds, Crime stoppers auction and more...
Monday night's newscast at 6