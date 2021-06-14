Huntsville Crime Stoppers Charity Auction happening now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is the proud media sponsor of the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, and their only fundraiser for the year started today.

As it turns out, just this year, your tips have helped catch more than 40 suspected criminals.

The 2021 Huntsville Crime Stoppers Charity Auction is all online. There are more than 100 items for you to bid on, from a vehicle to electronics, even vacations!

People here in the Tennessee Valley donated all of the items.

“The money that we bring in through this auction that allows us to pay out to our reward tipsters,” said Nickelson.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Huntsville Area Crimestoppers auction. It’s the only fundraiser for the organization that works hard to keep our streets safe.

“If we can raise enough money through the auction that we break even because of the money that we’ve paid out, then we think we’re good. We have no paid employees, it’s an all-volunteer organization. So if we can simply recoup what we have paid out to the tipsters that’s a good year for us,” said Nickelson.

It’s only the middle of June, but thanks to your tips, a number of suspected criminals are off the streets.

“We’ve caught about 49 or 51 felony offenders and we’ve helped clear already about 160 or 170 cases,” said Nicholson.

The auction begins June 14 and the starting bids are low. The auction will end next week.

If you want to take a look at the auction items, visit the charity’s website, linked here.

