Highway 67 Westbound lane in Decatur closed Monday afternoon

Traffic Alert: Hwy 67 Westbound Lane closure
Traffic Alert: Hwy 67 Westbound Lane closure(Decatur Utilities)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is replacing a utility pole along the Westbound lane on Highway 67 Monday afternoon, causing some traffic delays.

Electric Operations crews are replacing a pole near the intersection of Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. As a result, the outside, westbound lane headed toward Decatur will be closed until around 8 p.m., according to officials with Decatur Utilities.

Motorists are asked to be extra aware of crews working and merge around the work zone, or find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

