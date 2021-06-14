Highway 67 Westbound lane in Decatur closed Monday afternoon

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is replacing a utility pole along the Westbound lane on Highway 67 Monday afternoon, causing some traffic delays.

Electric Operations crews are replacing a pole near the intersection of Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. As a result, the outside, westbound lane headed toward Decatur will be closed until around 8 p.m., according to officials with Decatur Utilities.

Motorists are asked to be extra aware of crews working and merge around the work zone, or find an alternate route.

