Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday

By Eric Graves and Bayne Hughes and Bruce McLellean
Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city leaders may call a state of emergency for the city after strong storms ruled through on Saturday.

According to the Decatur Daily, the National Weather Service is investigating a possible microburst in the area.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Over the weekend, Mayor Tab Bowling said they were still trying to assess damage, particularly in the Hickory Hills area.

If a State of Emergency were to be declared the city could qualify for federal and state emergency funds.

Decatur Utilities worked through the weekend to restore power to about 1,600 customers. As of Monday morning, the Decatur Utilities outage map is showing no one without power.

However, Point Mallard Golf Course will be closed Monday due to transmission lines down on part of the course.

The special called city council meeting will be Monday at 4:30 p.m., WAFF will keep you updated on what happens.

To read more about the fallout from the Saturday storms you can check out the latest edition of the Decatur Daily.

