Decatur City Council declares state of emergency following storms

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 17,000 people were without power after major storms rolled through Decatur over the weekend and now community members are dealing with the heavy damage leftover.

On Monday, Decatur’s City Council voted to declare a state of emergency. The Council voted unanimously, 5-0.

A state of emergency could help the city get relief funding from the state or federal government which would be used to assist in clean-up and repairs.

If damage meets a certain dollar amount, FEMA or the State EMA could also help reimburse costs to the city.

