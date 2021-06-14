Can Huntsville handle the population growth?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret Huntsville is growing, but with all the newcomers, comes growing pains. Downtown is running out of room and streets need improvement. City planners say Huntsville is definitely a place for everyone and there is room to keep up with all the growth, but it’s all about the city making the right decisions while the land is filling up.

The growing pains of a booming city can be hard to avoid, especially after a pandemic. Sarah Lauren Kattos, Associate Broker and Real Estate Agent at Van Valkenburgh & Wilkinson says the current housing crisis is not unique to Huntsville. However, it is perceived to be worse here due to all the newcomers.

“It is like COVID, we are facing unprecedented times. It is going to take ingenuity. It is going to take leadership. It is going to take a lot of hard work, and people willing to roll up their sleeves and do something about it.” says Kattos.

Huntsville City Councilman, Bill Kling says it’s important to make the right decisions that will bring money back into the city for future improvements.

One of those decisions is a 325 million dollar development on the 13-acre plot of land downtown across from the Von Braun Center. This can help alleviate two of the main issues: housing and infrastructure.

“While we are growing outward, let’s make sure we are taking care of what we already have,” says Kling.

“I think this plan that Mayor Battle brought to the council last Thursday is a wonderful plan. $325 million and the city is putting in some access roads, and some street improvements, but that is money would come back within a few years.”

With the housing market still recovering from COVID, Kattos says if you will be looking for housing soon, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of landing a place.

“Buying stuff ahead of time, trying to buy existing homes and be willing to renovate something, changing search parameters, like where they are looking,’ says Kattos.

Kattos added if you are moving to Huntsville soon, make sure to ask a professional for help to overcome all the obstacles that come with moving.

