Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is Black Restaurant Week in Huntsville!

More than 100 Black restaurant owners, chefs, and caterers are participating in this year’s celebration.

A big part at Robyn’s Garden Winery helped kick things off on Sunday. That winery is one of the few black-owned wineries in the world. During the celebration, Black music was recognized where several DJs performed.

Robyn’s Garden Winery owner, Roland Carter, says this week-long celebration is another nudge in the right direction for small businesses to rebound from the pandemic.

“Business is definitely back open and we gotta get back to normal,” said Carter. “I think people are just really happy to get out the house finally.”

Black Restaurant Week ends on June 20, with lots of events planned for this weekend. Find more information at Black Restaurant Week Huntsville on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

