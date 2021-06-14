Deals
Another Sunny, Hot, and Humid day ahead across North Alabama

By Brandon Spinner
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Crank up the A/C and hydrate because we have more heat ahead today!

Waking up to a very warm morning across the Valley today with temperatures into the low to mid-70s and high humidity. Calm winds have left us with some areas of fog to watch out for this morning. The heat and humidity will remain high throughout the day today with temperatures climbing into the low 90s again. Add the humidity to that and we will feel like the mid to upper 90s. Should be a great day to get to the pool! The wind today will be breezy at times, gusting from the north at 10 to 20 mph.

A few weak cold fronts will skirt through the Valley the next few days which will drop our humidity quite a bit and bring in some lightly cooler temperatures as well. It will be the break in the humidity which will make it feel MUCH better. Feels like temperatures will not be a factor the rest of the week with high temperatures into the mid-80s. Tuesday should stay sunny with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight temperatures will be much more comfortable after Tuesday, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. The next storm chances will move in by late week with eyes on the Gulf as we head to the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

