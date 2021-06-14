Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Decatur City Leaders meet to discuss possible state of emergency
Decatur leadership could declare State of Emergency on Monday
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
New details released in Decatur murder case
Decatur family says mental health system failed them after deadly stabbing

Latest News

The job fair will be held at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center
Job fair at Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center happening Wednesday
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
New reports say Trump targeted one of his own lawyers in addition to lawmakers and journalists...
Source: Trump DOJ sought records of White House counsel