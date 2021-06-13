Warm, muggy Sunday morning; dense fog in parts of the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s warm and muggy out there and dense fog is covering parts of the Valley.

Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start off, and will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. The afternoon also brings another chance of storms and rain.

The extended forecast looks drier with cooler temperatures thrown into the mix.

