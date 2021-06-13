Deals
National Dog Bite Awareness Week(USPS)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service’s “National Dog Bite Awareness Week” runs from June 12-18. The theme is “Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite.”

The campaign addresses aggressive dog behaviors that pose serious threats to Postal Service employees delivering mail and how communities they serve can play a part in their safety.

The U.S. Postal Service offers the following safety tips for dog owners:

  • Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs.
  • Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day and having their dog secured as the carrier approaches their property for delivery will minimize any dog carrier interactions.
  • Informed Delivery is a free feature that gives customers a digital preview of the mail and packages that are scheduled to be delivered so that they can take precautions and secure their dog when parcels are delivered to the door. Sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com.
  • Pet owners should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.
  • When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash.

