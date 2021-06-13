More heat and humidity ahead, but little chances for rain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few isolated downpours may be possible through sunset tonight with gradually clearing skies and muggy lows near 70 degrees, expect more patchy but dense fog to develop for the Monday AM commute.

The week will start off very hot and humid for Monday afternoon with the heat index around 100 degrees, very isolated showers and storms will be possible. Mainly clear skies are in the forecast for Monday night with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

A nice pattern change will occur for the middle of the week with sunny skies and no rain chances, highs will be more seasonal in the middle 80s. Temps will ramp back up for the end of the week with highs near 90 on Friday.

Father’s Day weekend looks a bit more unsettled with scattered rain and storms possible on Saturday and Sunday. The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:31 PM CDT Sunday night.

