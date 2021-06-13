Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021

By Russell Jones
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Contestants from all over the state competed in Birmingham this weekend for Miss Alabama 2021.

Gulf Shores native Lauren Bradford was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at the Alabama Theatre.

However, she never dreamed she would win the crown; she had other plans in mind as a young girl.

“I actually grew up as a tomboy, so this is not something I would have ever considered doing,’ said Bradford.

It wasn’t until she was a teenager when she decided to give beauty pageants a try.

“This is something the Lord has put on my heart to do, and to see my plans line up with his was a surreal moment,” said Bradford.

She recently graduated from Auburn University and will attend Vanderbilt University to pursue her master’s in finance. Still, she will have to put that off for a while as she performs her duties as Miss Alabama.

“It hit me that this is my job now. I’m so excited, and I think it’s going to take a little bit longer to sink in that I’m Miss Alabama,’ said Bradford.

She said she’s up for the task and proud to represent her home.

“This is a role that I always promised if I ever had the opportunity, I would not take it likely, but treat it with respect and dignity,” said Bradford.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville dad: it took 3 months to get appointment for daughter with mental health issues
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Investigators believe there are more victims the Lauderdale Co. man charged with sexually abusing, torturing men case
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More heat and humidity ahead, but little chances for rain
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Sunday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Sunday
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
New details released in Decatur murder case
New details released in Decatur murder case
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage