Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple of hundred people in Decatur are still without power and their homes are surrounded by downed trees after Saturday’s storms.

Power lines are down and trees are on top of homes.

The aftermath of the storm in some Decatur neighborhoods has many people still without power.

According to Decatur Utilities, 200 customers near 13th St SE had power restored; 200 in Chapel Hill Rd area near Chula Vista also had theirs restored. A couple hundred remained in the dark with the power out in the Burningtree and Hickory Hills neighborhood.

There are many neighbors helping each other clear their yards. John Williams was one of them.

“The front half of my neighbor’s tree came down across the road so we got a bunch of jeepers together and cut it up and got it out of the way but then we decided the other half was leaning towards his home so we climbed up there, put a strap to it, hooked it to my jeep and pulled it down so it wouldn’t fall on his house later,” said Williams.

And while clean-up is underway, crews are working to get power restored.

