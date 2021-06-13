Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Cullman wins Bassmaster High School Series Classic

Hopper and Franks, of Cullman (Ala.) High School, won the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High...
Hopper and Franks, of Cullman (Ala.) High School, won the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series Classic.(Bassmaster)
By Christina Chambers
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (WBRC) - Implementing a two-stage game plan, Brody Hopper and Landon Franks of Cullman High School caught a five-bass limit of 13 pounds, 1 ounce to win the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series Classic presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth.

Heading into their junior year, Hopper and Franks edged Madison County High School’s Logan Fisher and Will Hart by 6 ounces. In the event’s nine-boat field, Cullman was one of only two teams to catch a limit.

“We started on the south end of the lake because of the clear water and we found the fish right up on the bank. They were right in the dirt,” Franks said.

The Cullman team fished last year’s Classic and experienced a disappointing finish. Hopper said that sore memory motivated him and Franks to seek redemption.

“We had one fish and got beat pretty badly last year,” Hopper said. “I knew it was going to change this year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Family involved in Decatur stabbing speaks out
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville dad: it took 3 months to get appointment for daughter with mental health issues
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Investigators believe there are more victims the Lauderdale Co. man charged with sexually abusing, torturing men case
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville

Latest News

Josh Willingham named new Head baseball coach at his alma mater Mars Hill Bible
Willingham embraces challenge as Mars Hill Head Coach
Former Montevallo coach Lindsay Vanover named the second coach in Sparkman softball history...
Senators hire new softball coach
12-team football model, Sills transfers to Arkansas State, College softball and more
12-team football model, Sills transfers to Arkansas State, College softball and more
Alabama softball, Titans get Julio, Alabama extends Saban's contract and more
Alabama softball, Titans get Julio, Alabama extends Saban's contract and more