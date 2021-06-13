Cullman wins Bassmaster High School Series Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas (WBRC) - Implementing a two-stage game plan, Brody Hopper and Landon Franks of Cullman High School caught a five-bass limit of 13 pounds, 1 ounce to win the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series Classic presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth.

Heading into their junior year, Hopper and Franks edged Madison County High School’s Logan Fisher and Will Hart by 6 ounces. In the event’s nine-boat field, Cullman was one of only two teams to catch a limit.

“We started on the south end of the lake because of the clear water and we found the fish right up on the bank. They were right in the dirt,” Franks said.

The Cullman team fished last year’s Classic and experienced a disappointing finish. Hopper said that sore memory motivated him and Franks to seek redemption.

“We had one fish and got beat pretty badly last year,” Hopper said. “I knew it was going to change this year.

