Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ABC 33/40 news anchor Christopher Sign passed away in his home over the weekend, according to his family, colleagues and Hoover police.

His body was discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He was 45-years-old.

Sign played football at the University of Alabama in the 1990′s under Head Coach Gene Stallings.

He began his career as a reporter at 33/40 in the late ’90s and early 2000′s and returned as an anchor in 2017.

ABC 33/40 Vice President & General Manager Eric Land released the following the statement on behalf of the station:

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing.”

