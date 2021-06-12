Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible

By Abigail Degler
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Prepare for some light showers early Saturday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

It will be warm and muggy most of the weekend, with some rain chances throughout.

Temperatures will climb this afternoon into the middle 90s, so it’s going to be a hot one out there! Highs for Saturday and Sunday are both near 90.

The start to your next week looks like a dry one with more comfortable temperatures on the way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Michael Brown
Affidavit reveals new details in early morning stabbing on Locust Street
Police have not made any arrests.
Man shot outside grandmother’s home in Huntsville; expected to be ok
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Police respond to camper crash on I-565 east in Huntsville
Charles Bradley Paradise
ALEA, FPD searching for Florence man not seen since June 1
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

Latest News

Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible
Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges
Investigators believe there are more victims the Lauderdale Co. man charged with sexually abusing, torturing men case