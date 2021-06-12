Warm, muggy Saturday morning; scattered light showers possible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Prepare for some light showers early Saturday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

It will be warm and muggy most of the weekend, with some rain chances throughout.

Temperatures will climb this afternoon into the middle 90s, so it’s going to be a hot one out there! Highs for Saturday and Sunday are both near 90.

The start to your next week looks like a dry one with more comfortable temperatures on the way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.