Team Redstone hosting free celebration, fireworks show for Army’s 246th birthday

By Caroline Klapp
Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -To celebrate the United States Army’s 246th birthday, Team Redstone has a grand celebration planned, and you’re invited.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and ends at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.
The fun kicks off at 5 Saturday night.

Food trucks, local vendors, inflatable’s, DJs and more will take over the parking lot next to the visitors center, so no need to go through the gateway.

There will also be a cake cutting, with the commander sharing some words to celebrate.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

“We always want to recognize our retirees that have served and paved the ground for myself and for others that have decided to join the army. And we hope that the community, a long with all our services members, and DOD contractors and retirees and everybody to come out and help celebrate,” says Commander Sgt. Major Juan Jimenez.

The event will wrap up with a fireworks show at 8:3; the first ever on the Arsenal, by the way.

