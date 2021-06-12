Saturday Morning Forecast

Showers possible early this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Warm and muggy with a chance at rain will be the theme for your weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday carry chances for a few showers moving through. Not a wash for either day, but no rain is really needed for our saturated soil.

Heat indices are climbing this afternoon into the middle 90s, so it’s going to be a hot one out there! Highs for Today and Sunday are both near 90.

The start to your next week looks like a dry one with more comfortable temperatures on the way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.