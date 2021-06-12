Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were shot early Saturday morning outside of an apartment complex in Glen Park.

According to Lt. Scott Patterson with the Huntsville Police Department, a male arrived outside the apartment, got out of his car and began shooting at two females.

Patterson says one female was shot multiple times and the other was grazed in her leg. Then, the initial shooter got shot multiple times by somebody else. That suspect fled the scene.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.

