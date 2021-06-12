Deals
Nonprofit files intent to sue Guntersville Water, Sewer Board over sewage overflows

By Stefante Randall
Updated: 22 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville city leaders have less than a month to fix sewage issues, or they’ll get sued by the Tennessee Riverkeeper.

In paperwork sent to the city, Tennessee Riverkeeper alleges 1.7 million gallons of sewage overflow has spilled into Lake Guntersville within the past 5 years.

Sewage overflows can carry bacteria.

Officials with the Guntersville Water Board say overflows are not the result of negligent conduct. City attorneys and engineers are negotiating with the Tennessee Riverkeeper and plans are in the works to address the issues.

View full lawsuit here:

